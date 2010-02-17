New Music: The Radio Dept. - "Heaven's On Fire"

The Radio Dept. are known, and rightfully so, as sad bastards. But on “Heaven’s On Fire,” the second track released from their delayed-like-Lil Wayne Clinging to a Scheme, finds the unrepentant shoegazers kicking up their heels with a Jens Lekman-style party jam. “Heaven’s On Fire” is all major 7th chords, toy keyboards and a love that might not be unrequited for once: “When I look at you, Heaven’s on fire.” As long as it’s not their, um, sex. Clinging’s burnin’ love arrives, the band claims, on March April 21 via Labrador Records.

Update: now with MP3!



The Radio Dept. - "Heaven's On Fire": mp3

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar