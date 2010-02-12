Video: The Pipettes - "Our Love Was Saved By Spacemen"

Let's be clear -- these are not the Pipettes. The lineup that recorded the still-amazing We Are The Pipettes -- Gwenno, Rosay, RiotBecki -- shifted in 2008 to Gwenno, her sister and another girl, who subsequently left the group, too. So I have no idea who's singing in this track except Gwenno, who sounds great, of course, but the richer-than-Ben & Jerry's harmonies just aren't the same here. Crossing my fingers that the sophomore album finds the new lineup gelling. In the meantime, if you want sci-fi themed rad indie-pop songs, look up Anthony Rochester's Music For In The Spaceship, a new discovery I'll be reviewing in these pages soon enough.

Previously: The Pipettes Are Now Destiny's Child