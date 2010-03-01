Video: Mia Doi Todd - "Open Your Heart" (Dir. Michel Gondry, Prod. Jon Brion)

Mia Doi Todd has one of the most singularly arresting voices in pop music, but -- at least to my ears -- her songs don't often live up to her golden instrument. New single "Open Your Heart" is one of her better efforts, and no wonder: Jon Brion produced this version, editing it to old collaborator Michel Gondry's simple but colorful video. It's the kind of all-star treatment she deserves; hopefully her next album, her ninth overall, benefits from more of it. (Elsewhere: Mia talks about the making of the video with Buzzbands.) In other Jon news, I've just learned he contributed to last year's Christina Courtin album. A full report on that once I've had the chance to investigate.

Previously: Video: Mia Doi Todd - "What If We Do" (Live)