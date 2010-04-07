Miles Kurosky And Beulah Play Semi-Reunion Session

New, Improved, LIVE: Miles Kurosky (with members of Beulah) - "The World Won't Last the Night" from The Bay Bridged on Vimeo.

It's a great day in Beulah-land. In a session recorded a few months back, Miles Kurosky was surprised by his former bandmates and the (temporarily) reunited act tried their hands at quartet of songs from his solo debut “The Desert of Shallow Effects.” Watch and download the session at The Bay Bridged, read my interview with Kurosky here, and don't forget, Miles plays the Echo tonight.