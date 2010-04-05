SXSW 2010: The Middle East @ Austin Convention Center, 3.20.10



All photos by David Greenwald

[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

At the Austin Convention Center for KCRW’s day showcase, I finally caught the much-talked about Australian outfit the Middle East. As noted in my album review, band’s 2008 debut, The Recordings of the Middle East, waffles between gauzy folk and generic post-rock, so I was pleased to see the band embracing their more acoustic leanings. Word is they’ve got a new record done and due later this year, one that should warm the hearts of lovers of Nick Drake or the Swell Season. (Via my Cokemachineglow review.) More after the jump.

The MIddle East - "The Darkest Side": mp3

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