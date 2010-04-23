Video: Harlem Shakes - "Strictly Game"
In the short while between the release of the clip for "Strictly Game," Harlem Shake's first and only official music video for Technicolor Health, and the band's untimely dissolution, I somehow missed the chance to post it. I'm remedying that now. The video's an extremely clever homage to the fan-made photo montages that litter YouTube -- you'll notice the band blinking in the shots. How it didn't go viral is beyond me, but then again, I could say that about the band, too.
Harlem Shakes - "Strictly Game": mp3
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