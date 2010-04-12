The sun is back. Jersey Shore is filming its second season. J. Crew spring sales are over. Yes, friends, summer is almost here. To help you welcome it, I present Rawkblog's Warm Weather Vol. 1 | S/S 2010, 12 tracks and 49 minutes of blissed-out solar-powered audio. Don't forget your Coppertone. Tracklist and MP3s after the jump.

1. Vangelis - "Love Theme": mp3

2. Quiet Village - "Victoria's Secret": mp3

3. The Radio Dept. - "Heaven's On Fire": mp3

4. Kisses - "Bermuda": mp3

5. Toro Y Moi - "Bend Your Body": mp3

6. Sally Shapiro - "Dying In Africa": mp3

7. Tesla Boy - "Fire"

8. Colorpulse - "A Glorious Dawn (Carl Sagan Cosmos Remix)": mp3

9. Miwon - "More Guitar On The Monitor, Please": mp3

10. Boat Club - "Warmer Climes": mp3

11. Reverie Sound Revue - "An Anniversary Away": mp3

12. Sally Seltmann - "Harmony To My Heartbeat": mp3

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar