First Look: Ryan Adams - "Orion"

Ryan Adams' Orion, in three words: sci-fi, Danzig, awesome. In more words: it's actually pretty metal, and sounds better/funnier for the fact that he recorded it in 2006, at the height of his crazy Internet: Fuck Yeah phase. Certainly riffier than the Sad Dracula stuff he was doing at the same time. Tracks such as "Disappyramid" are both hilarious and heavy -- and isn't that what metal's all about? I rate this album \m/ \m/ \m/ \m/ 1/2 out of \m/ \m/ \m/ \m/ \m/.

Ryan Adams - "Electro Snake": mp3

(Orion is out now and sold out.)

Previously: Ryan Adams Hints At Album(s), Tour | All Ryan Adams Posts