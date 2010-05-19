Live: LA Font @ Synchronicity Space, 5.14.10



All photos by David Greenwald

The big news of LA Font's latest gig was that their debut full length's all tracked and into the mixing/mastering stages. As soon as you can hear/buy it, I'll let you know, but until then, the band's wall-scorching live show will have to suffice. Every time I see them, they sound more like Pavement; hopefully by the time they play my little thing next month, Danny Bobbe will have completely mastered Malkmus' sneer. On a technical note, I kinda love how shitty and film-y these shots turned out; also, note bassist Greg Katz's Black Flag/Justin Bieber t-shirt. I'm a belieber. More photos after the jump.

LA Font - "Bright Red Flame" (demo): mp3

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