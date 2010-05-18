New Music: Faded Paper Figures - "Invent It All Again"

Faded Paper Figures' latest single finds the band -- one of my 2008 favorites -- taking a glossy page from Phoenix and Metric and turning up the volume. The group merges Postal Service sincerity with pulsing electro-shocked grooves in the best way; in a perfect world, Owl City bro hears this and applies to law school.

Faded Paper Figures - "Invent It All Again": mp3

(Sophomore album New Medium is due May 25)

Previously: Faded Paper Figures - Dynamo