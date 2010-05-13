Rest Of 2009: Ghosty - "O Foolish Pride" EP

While A Mystic’s Robe showcased Ghosty’s songwriting talents and ‘60s pop devotion, the O Foolish Pride finds the Lawrence, Kansas, band revealing their range. “Rose Colored Glasses” opens in traditional indie-pop fashion – open chords, melodic lead guitar line, the sort of thing straight off a Field Mice single. But the song opens up, adding backing harmonies and concluding with suddenly fiery guitar lines and frantic drumming. "Foolish Pride" comes on a borderline-funky Sea and Cake kick, an extra-chunky can of Jazz Noodle Soup. "Heybill," the brief collection's third and final song, with its springy slide guitars and shuffling drums, evokes Beulah's lighter moments. As with the magic Mystic's, it's all essential.

Ghosty - "Rose-Colored Glasses": mp3

(O Foolish Pride is available now on the band's Bandcamp)