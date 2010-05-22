Tonight In L.A.: Silver Lake Jubilee



Division Day / photo by David Greenwald

And there I was, wondering where all the good local festivals had gone. Here's a start: the inaugural Silver Lake Jubilee goes 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and tomorrow, with the cost a mere $5 and the lineup including, but not limited to, Division Day, Death Kit, Radar Brothers, The Like, Eulogies, Dios and literally dozens of local heroes. Peep the full schedule here.

Death Kit - "I Can Make You Love Me": mp3

Division Day - "Chalk Lines": mp3

(More iCal/Google Calendar-friendly L.A. concert dates here.)