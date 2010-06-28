Congratulations are due to Mr. Greg Katz, who took multiple honors at the LA Press Club's awards last night including Best In Show and Journalist of the Year, Print (Under 50,000 Circulation), best Investigative/Series, an honorable mention for Hard News and second place for News Feature; and also to Mr. Alfred Lee, who won Best Hard News at the ceremony. Before these two gentleman were Los Angeles journalism's hottest rising stars, they were writers right here at Rawkblog -- I'd like to think that my OCD-thorough editing and hard-nosed newsroom management pushed them to their current glories, but we should all give them a round of applause either way.

Some of their Rawkblog classics:

Alfred Lee: The Best Films of 2007

Greg Katz: Kimya Dawson and the Moldy Peaches at the Smell

Greg Katz: The Canon, Examined: Danzig I