In Which I Am Proud Of You Guys

Some results from last week's Sleigh Bells poll, where I asked, tongue brushing up against my cheek before returning to a bowl of frozen yogurt, why on Earth anyone would pay for their MP3s. Turns out you guys voted overwhelmingly that you wanted to support the band! (Which also means a lot more Rawkblog readers than I thought were among the 12,000 who picked up the album. When can we all party? Oh right, Friday.) I am proud of you. Please continue downloading the free, occasionally legal MP3s available on this website with a conscience as clear as an azure sky of deepest summer.

Sleigh Bells - "Tell 'Em": mp3

Previously: First Look: Sleigh Bells - Treats