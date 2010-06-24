New Music: Charles Latham - "Come Clean"



Charles Latham / via Facebook

Any friend of Elliott Smith is a friend of mine. Charles Latham's "Come Clean" recalls Smith circa Either/Or -- that's definitely Elliott on the drums, right? -- if a bit less haunted. Though the music's brighter, Latham carries anxiety in his warble, considering a warm world splashed with cold blood. "You picked the perfect words to say those ugly things," he sings, but Latham's music is anything but.

Charles Latham - "Come Clean": mp3

(More Charles, AKA Death Panel, on MySpace)

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar