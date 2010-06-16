Rawkblog Presents: Summer Darling Album Release Party @ Spaceland, 7.5.10

On Tuesday, July 6, our friends at Origami Vinyl will release Silver Lake rockers Summer Darling's self-titled debut on vinyl and as a free digital download -- a historic occasion for the band and for Origami, for whom this'll be the vinyl shop's first full-length label release. I've been living with the album for a minute now and am proud to present the band's album release party at Spaceland the night before, which will launch their free residency at the venue every Monday in July. Sonically, the band's influences are more Omaha and Washington, D.C. than Silver Lake -- a bracing guitar record, Summer Darling touches on influences from Fugazi to Cursive to Radiohead. Skip the gym that Monday and come sweat through your (Justin Bieber) Black Flag shirt with us.

Summer Darling - "This Would Be The Time": mp3

Summer Darling - "My Reminder": mp3

More: L.A. Tour Dates | 2010 Album Release Calendar