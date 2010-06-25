Sally Seltmann's LA Date Pushed To August

Sally Seltmann's June 30 show at the Troubadour has been cancelled, the venue's newsblast just announced, but the good news is the Heart That's Pounding singer's publicist tells Rawkblog that the show will be rescheduled for August. No word yet if it'll stay at the Troubadour or be moved elsewhere. (If it has to be the latter, I vote for Largo, but either way, you'll want to be there.) You can read my profile of Seltmann on the Wall Street Journal's Speakeasy blog.

Previously:

SXSW 2010: Sally Seltmann

Video: Sally Seltmann - "Harmony to my Heartbeat"