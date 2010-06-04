Tonight In L.A.: RAWKSHOTS @ Origami Vinyl



Photo/poster by David Greenwald

It's here! Please join me tonight at Origami Vinyl for the opening night of my photo exhibition, RAWKSHOTS. Death Kit and LA Font will be there to kick out the jams, limited-edition prints of my work will be on display (and for sale, signed and numbered by yrs truly) and, in semi-homage to late actor/director/photographer Dennis Hopper, the streets will flow with Pabst Blue Ribbon. Come! Bring a friend or five! And if by chance we haven't met in real life, please say hi.

LA Font - "Bright Red Flame": mp3

Death Kit - "I Can Make You Love Me": mp3

More Photos: All Concert Photo Posts