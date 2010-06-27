Video: Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood at Glastonbury 2010

Note to America: This is what a crowd singalong looks like. Thom and Jonny played a surprise set at the Glastonbury Festival today, with no new songs from Radiohead's almost-done LP8 but -- considering the response -- still obviously a treat. This is the first video; we'll update if we see more. (Today's Twitter rumor is that Thom has magically made it across the Atlantic to New York's Vice-sponsored Creators Project with M.I.A., Sleigh Bells, etc., but I'll wait for the YouTubes.)

Previously: A half-dozen Radiohead/Thom/Thom and Jonny Bootlegs