Do Yourself The Biggest Favor Ever



Photo by David Greenwald

Hayden's Skyscraper National Park is probably my favorite produced/engineered album of all time -- the closest I've ever heard an album come to bringing its performers directly into your bedroom. You can imagine how unbelievably great it sounds on 180-gram vinyl. Do yourself a favor and trade in your Bon Iver LP and order this right now. It's $17 including shipping -- a small price to pay for a warm heart.

Previously:

Best of The 2000s: Top 100 Albums of the Decade

The Canon, Examined: Hayden - Skyscraper National Park