New Music: Cut Copy - "Where I'm Going"

This weekend's best #P4kfestpickupline: "Have you heard the new Cut Copy single?" Here's your cheat sheet: It trades in the band's In Ghost Colours dance grooves for labelmates Tame Impala's psych-sounds, all wild harmonies and still-New Order-y exuberance. The album's not due till January 2011, but give the 2008 band of the year a hand for being sweethearts and delivering a just-in-time summer jam. (Photo by Leo Cackett; RSSers, click through for the download.)