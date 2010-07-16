Ryan Adams: "III/IV" Done, More Good News

Yesterday, Ryan Adams made some more Facebook updates (which it looks like he's since deleted) that I'll attempt to remember: basically, archival Cardinals album III/IV is ready to go, Black Hole is being mixed again, he signed on with a new distributor (which means, Orion latecomers, you'll be able to get these), he's been in New York tracking a new album and also, he loves metal. A lot. Just kidding. He's gotten really into photography, though. (Photo by Ryan Adams)

Previously: Preview: Ryan Adams and the Cardinals - III/IV