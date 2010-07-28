This Week's Shows: Faded Paper Figures, Memoryhouse

It's a great couple of days in indie-electro land: tonight, Faded Paper Figures bring their post-Postal Service pop to Spaceland, and tomorrow, the Echoplex gets its best bill since the mind-blowing Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti/Magic Kids/Puro Instinct triple: Nite Jewel, Memoryhouse, Baths and a Kisses DJ set. Also in great stuff this week: U.K. folk wunderkind Laura Marling plays the El Rey and Pepper Rabbit plays a triumphant Spaceland show. More dates on our ongoing Los Angeles calendar.

Faded Paper Figures - "Invent It All Again": mp3

Memoryhouse - "Sleep Patterns": mp3