New Music: Catherine A.D. - "Better Than Love" (Hurts Cover)

In case you need more gloom-drenched piano ballads in your life, you'll want to hear British export Catherine A.D. The singer, whose early EPs evoke a more adventurous Sarah McLachlan (or for that matter, a more adventurous Mazzy Star) makes her U.S. debut tonight at Public Fiction (749 Avenue 50) along with Dark Dark Dark and Emily Lacy. Hopefully she plays the #changehearttobuttsongs version of this Hurts cover, which she transforms from hyperactive Cut Copy/New Order play-acting to a slowed-down classic.

Catherine A.D. - "Better Than Love" (Hurts cover): mp3

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar