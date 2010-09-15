Bootleg: ARMS – Daytrotter Session

One of the absolute best shows I saw at SXSW this year was Todd Goldstein's ARMS, the then-three-piece playing frostily beautiful versions of songs from EP and their upcoming album as the Austin cold threatened to freeze their fingers off. Stripped of the EP's reverb, the songs were naked and lovely and limited to that afternoon -- until now. The band's Daytrotter session was recorded earlier that week, and it captures a sliver of that afternoon, a Polaroid on expired film. It is raw like Kanye West's Twitter feed and pretty like Mandy Moore.

ARMS - "Emily Sue Pt. 2" (Daytrotter Session): mp3

(Get the full session on Daytrotter)

Previously: SXSW 2010: ARMS at Kung Fu Saloon, 3.20.10