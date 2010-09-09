Mixtape: Only In Dreams | 09.2010

2010 only. All the good stuff. Dream on after the jump.

Only In Dreams | 09.2010: ZIP

1. Beck (Record Club) - "Sunday Morning" (Velvet Underground cover): mp3

2. Memoryhouse - "Lately (Deuxieme)": mp3

3. Puro Instinct - "Can't Take You Anywhere": mp3

4. A Classic Education - "Gone To Sea": mp3

5. Beach House - "Norway": mp3

6. Radio Dept. - "Never Follow Suit": mp3

7. Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Round and Round": mp3

8. Twin Sister - "Lady Daydream": mp3

9. Autolux - "Spots": mp3

10. Crystal Castles - "Celestica": mp3

11. Serena-Maneesh - "I Just Want To See Your Face": mp3

12. Baths - "Seaside Town": mp3

13. Wild Nothing - "Live In Dreams": mp3

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar