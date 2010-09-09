Mixtape: Only In Dreams | 09.2010
2010 only. All the good stuff. Dream on after the jump.
Only In Dreams | 09.2010: ZIP
1. Beck (Record Club) - "Sunday Morning" (Velvet Underground cover): mp3
2. Memoryhouse - "Lately (Deuxieme)": mp3
3. Puro Instinct - "Can't Take You Anywhere": mp3
4. A Classic Education - "Gone To Sea": mp3
5. Beach House - "Norway": mp3
6. Radio Dept. - "Never Follow Suit": mp3
7. Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Round and Round": mp3
8. Twin Sister - "Lady Daydream": mp3
9. Autolux - "Spots": mp3
10. Crystal Castles - "Celestica": mp3
11. Serena-Maneesh - "I Just Want To See Your Face": mp3
12. Baths - "Seaside Town": mp3
13. Wild Nothing - "Live In Dreams": mp3
More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar