New Music/Video: Valar - 'Live at the House of Prayer'

Valar. Live at the House of Prayer from Streetline Media on Vimeo.

To follow up yesterday's negativity, here is a band you should absolutely not ignore. Valar is a three-piece Australian act whose tender, straining folk reminds me of a terser Grizzly Bear or a less lo-fi Chad VanGaalen. In the above video, shot by Matt Davis, they play two exquisitely lovely songs, "Don't Hold Back" and "Silverman." (No relation to the Ben Folds album, for better or worse.) Download both performances below and buy their latest EP on Bandcamp.

Valar - "Don't Hold Back": mp3

Valar - "Silverman": mp3