Nine Amazing Free Records: Phoenix, ARMS, Guards + more

2010: The year bands started beating piracy at its own game. I can't recall ever seeing so many bands just give stuff away, and not just any bands -- John Vanderslice! Phoenix! The list goes on. In fact, the list is right here. All of these are excellent, year-end worthy releases. Enjoy -- and maybe kick in a few bucks where you can, yeah?

ARMS - EP (pictured): Download

John Vanderslice - Green Grow The Rushes EP: Download

Memoryhouse - The Years EP: Download

Twin Sister - Color Your Life EP: Download

Seapony - Seapony EP: Download

Phoenix - Live In Sydney EP: Download

Crayon Fields - Make Peace With Love EP: Download

J. Tillman - Plays Tonight's The Night (Neil Young tribute): Download

Guards - Guards EP: Download

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar