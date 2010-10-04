Nine Amazing Free Records: Phoenix, ARMS, Guards + more
2010: The year bands started beating piracy at its own game. I can't recall ever seeing so many bands just give stuff away, and not just any bands -- John Vanderslice! Phoenix! The list goes on. In fact, the list is right here. All of these are excellent, year-end worthy releases. Enjoy -- and maybe kick in a few bucks where you can, yeah?
ARMS - EP (pictured): Download
John Vanderslice - Green Grow The Rushes EP: Download
Memoryhouse - The Years EP: Download
Twin Sister - Color Your Life EP: Download
Seapony - Seapony EP: Download
Phoenix - Live In Sydney EP: Download
Crayon Fields - Make Peace With Love EP: Download
J. Tillman - Plays Tonight's The Night (Neil Young tribute): Download
Guards - Guards EP: Download
More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar