Tonight: 'Rawkblog Live' premiere with Ravens & Chimes

Tonight, at 7 p.m. (10 p.m. Eastern), I'll be interviewing Ravens & Chimes in the first episode of my new Yowie show, Rawkblog Live. The band will be playing some songs via webcam, you can webcam in yourself to ask questions/rant, there'll be a kitten, it'll be great. Set up an account on Yowie or log on with Facebook and come hang out with us.

Update: Watch the interview and the band's performances of new songs "Past Lives" and "Carousel" on Yowie. Thanks for tuning in! Next week: ARMS.

Ravens & Chimes - "Division St.": mp3 (from the band's forthcoming Holiday Life)

Previously: Ravens & Chimes finish recording sophomore album