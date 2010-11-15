Videos: Rose Elinor Dougall - 'Hanging Around'/Groupee Session

Fresh off the release of sterling debut album Without Why [review], the tireless Rose Elinor Dougall is heading straight for LP2: she'll be recording it in December. "Hanging Around," above, filmed at a just-released Groupee session back in March, is expected to be on it; as long as Dougall's voice sounds as great as it does here, she can count on prominent back-to-back Rawkblog album of the year list positioning. (Wonder if "Leave" will make the cut as well?) See the rest of the session, including three Without Why jams, after the jump.