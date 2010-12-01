Bootleg: ARMS @ Brooklyn Bowl, 11.08.10

ARMS previewed its upcoming album Summer Skills with a handful of new songs along with some '10 classics at the Brooklyn Bowl a couple weeks back. All sound as good as anything we've heard from Todd Goldstein's band; a few more shows like this one and the Walkmen will be opening for them. (A boy can dream.) Here's a zip of the show and a look at the new tracks -- thanks to NYC Taper for the recording. Conveniently, the band just debuted another new one and will be next week's Rawkblog Live guests. Swag!

Update: Tracks removed at the behest of NYC Taper, who apparently missed the "sharing" portion of first grade. Get 'em on his site.

(ARMS at SXSW 2010, photo by David Greenwald)

More: Bootlegs Archive