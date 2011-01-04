2011's 35 Most Anticipated Albums



Destroyer / photo by David Greenwald

Though we're just a few days into January, 2011 already has a full slate of exciting newcomers, returning favorites and yet-to-be-announced possibilities. (Radiohead!) 35 of my most anticipated albums after the jump.

January:

* Minks - By The Hedge

Charming boy-girl C86 revivalism.

MINKS - Cemetary Rain by forcefieldpr

* Tennis - Cape Dory

Charming boy-girl garage-pop revivalism.

Tennis - Take Me Somewhere by forcefieldpr

* Destroyer - Kaputt

Dan Bejar makes his Some Girls. Probably the 2011 album of the year.

>> "Chinatown": mp3

* Iron & Wine - Kiss Each Other Clean

Everything this man does is phenomenal -- even, I hope, jumping to a major label.

* Hannah Peel - The Broken Wave

U.K. chamber-pop from a fresh new singer.

* Apex Manor - The Year of Magical Drinking

Former Broken West frontman returns with another strong collection of rugged power-pop.

>> "Under the Gun": mp3

* Lia Ices - Grown Unknown

Dark, deep singer-songwriter stuff.

February:

* Cut/Copy - Zonoscope

The Aussie New Order presents its follow-up to 2008 album of the year In Ghost Colours.

* KORT - Invariable Heartache

Lambchop's Kurt Wagner and -- well, that's all I really needed to hear to get excited.

* Tim Hecker – Ravedeath, 1972

Ambient's finest guitar processor returns.

* Brave Irene - Brave Irene

Rose Melberg's new band!

* Toro Y Moi – Underneath The Pine

>> "Still Sound": mp3

Chillwave MVP returns with sophomore jams.

* Shugo Tokumaru – Port Entropy

Kaleidoscopic folk from one of Japan's finest exports.

>> "Lahaha": mp3

* Puro Instinct - Headbangers In Ecstasy

Soft-focus psych-rockers release their debut full-length.

March

* R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now

Their best years may be behind them, but it bears mentioning that the band's last record was incendiary.

* Kurt Vile – Smoke Ring For My Halo

The idiosyncratic rocker follows up last year's Square Shells EP.

* The Mountain Goats - All Eternals Deck

Indie rock's maybe-finest lyricist embraces his inner metal god.

* Jill Andrews - The Mirror

Alt-country songstress drops her solo debut.

Release Dates TBA:

* ARMS - Summer Skills

Frontman Todd Goldstein promises a "hi-fi" follow-up to the band's tremendous EP.

* Ravens & Chimes - Holiday Life

The New York band takes wing on a set of both sad-eyed and celebratory chamber-folk.

* Rooftop Vigilantes - Real Pony Glue

A bracing punk record just waiting for a label.

* Pepper Rabbit - LP2

The psych-folk band's follow-up to the winning Beauregard.

* Fleet Foxes - LP2

The Sub Pop group's much-anticipated follow-up to 2008's instant-classic debut.

* Sondre Lerche

Further earworms from the Norwegian pop classicist.

* MillionYoung

Electro jams from Florida.

Rumor mill/probables:

* Radiohead

Radiohead!

* Jens Lekman

Jens Lekman!

* Wilco

The band has begun recording the follow-up to Wilco (The Album).

* Fiona Apple - LP3

Five years after 2005's uneven Extraordinary Machine, Apple (supposedly) has a new one coming shortly.

* The Long Winters

John Roderick is probably the only working songwriter as good as John Darnielle.

* Maritime

The band's We, The Vehicles remains a classic, with 2007's Heresy and the Hotel Choir nearly so.

* Memoryhouse

Potentially the year's most blissed-out debut, should it arrive this year.

* Ryan Adams - Black Hole/new material

The Rawkblog hero is prepping an archival release and multiple sets of new stuff. Here's hoping we get to hear it sooner than later.

* The Avalanches

Can this possibly come out after all this time?

* The Wrens

Ditto.

For a full list of this year's release dates and rumors, click over to the 2011 Album Release Calendar.