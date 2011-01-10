Chad VanGaalen scores, soundtracks Lifetime Collective promo video

Lifetime Collective Fall/Winter 2011 from Salazar on Vimeo.

When he's not producing Women albums, apparently Chad VanGaalen's scoring F/W fashion videos. Vancouver brand Lifetime Collective's short film, directed by SALAZAR, is a clever, sharp-looking play on Twilight imagery, with horror-film atmospherics from VanGaalen and a brief tease at a new song as it comes to a close. Read my all-encompassing 2009 interview with the enigmatic musician here.