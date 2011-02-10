Allo Darlin' back on tour, returning to the Echo



Photo by David Greenwald

The U.K. twee-pop group, one of my favorite new acts of last year, will be make a return trip to the Echo on May 28. Full dates after the jump and more L.A. dates on the Rawkblog show calendar.

24 May Vera Project Seattle, WA

25 May Holocene Portland, OR

27 May SF Popfest at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

28 May Echo Los Angeles, CA

30 May Casbah San Diego, CA

31 May Rhythm Room Phoenix, AZ

01 June Centre for Contemporary Arts Santa Fe, NM

03 June Chaos in Tejas Austin, TX

08 June Mercury Lounge New York, NY

09 June TT The Bears Boston, MA

10 June Il Motore Montreal, QC

11 June El Mocambo Toronto, ON

13 June Schubas Chicago, IL

14 June The Bishop Bloomington, IN

16 June Black Cat Washington, DC

17 June Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

Previously: Live: Allo Darling at the Echo, 10.25.10