New Music: Cut Copy – ‘Need You Now’

I'm still absorbing Cut Copy's dense, great Zonoscope, but I can say the album's essentially divided between guitar-free Sexy Giorgio Moroder and psych-addled Sexy Tame Impala sections. "Need You Now," the opening track, comes from the former and offers "crazy"/"baby" rhymes (#bestcoast) to go with its dare-you-not-to-dance-to-this beats.

The album's out Feb. 8 on Modular, with the band (and labelmates Tame Impala) playing the sold-out Coachella Music Festival in April.

Cut Copy - Need You Now (Album Version) by modularpeople