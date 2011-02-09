New Music: Mind Spiders – ‘No Romance’

The recent practitioners of lo-fi/garage have often used the style as a crutch for sloppy songs instead of a face-melting delivery system. Not so with the Marked Men's Mark Ryan's new project, Mind Spiders, whose "No Romance" smacks reverb in the face with its big, meaty distortion. Punk drums, hooks like Ahab and guitars carved from raw treble at the top of Mount Olympus -- welcome to the best 1:40 of your day.

Mind Spiders - "No Romance": mp3

(Mind Spiders is out now on Dirtnap Records; photo credit 2:30 Publicity)

Previously: First Look: The Marked Men - Ghosts