New Music: Ravens & Chimes - 'Carousel'



Photo by David Greenwald



Ravens & Chimes' "Carousel" was originally written for a Twilight movie, but instead, the dark, dusty ballad will soundtrack MTV's "controversial" Skins. It sounds as sweet either way, with singer Asher Lack urging the song's "Return to me" chorus to a distant lover (O.K., it's Kristen Stewart) with passion that's anything but undead. The song and two more fresh tracks are out now on iTunes as the Carousel EP, but here's that title track for a taste.

Ravens & Chimes - "Carousel": mp3

The band will swing around to Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's Waynestock party at the Liberty in Austin, Texas next Thursday with Sondre Lerche, ARMS, Little Scream and more. Details here and on Facebook. Free shirts, snacks, beer, jams.