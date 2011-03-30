Video: tUnE-yArDs - 'Bizness'

I'm not quite sold on tUnE-yArDs yet -- in part because blogging about her means I have to spell her name like that -- but the complex beats of "Bizness" are already reminding me of a certain Album of the Year it took me a month or so to come around on. In any case, this video, all color and motion and cleverness, is charming enough even with the sound off. Best thing: handsome as it is, it totally could have been (and probably was) filmed with a Canon 5D Mark II on a zero-dollar budget. 2K11! (Related plug: I have a story about the rebirth of the music video in Brand X today. Pick it up!)