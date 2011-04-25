New Music: International Waters - '1994'

"1994," the lead track from International Waters' summer-due debut album, finds the band taking a detour from their athletic guitar-pop. Instead, the song opens with Broadcast synthesizers before launching into a reverb-lined pop paradise, all split-toned vocals and cymbal crashes as gentle as a lover's touch. It takes a few spins to absorb the production, but the Austin band's melodies waste no time signing a month-to-month lease on your short-term memory. So, a fine new direction and a welcome preview of a long-awaited release. More to come, I'm sure.

Previously: International Waters at the Echoplex | more International Waters