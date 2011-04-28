New Music: Micol Cazzell - 'Burnside'

"My friend Scott Bartenhagen..." Micol Cazzell began in a recent e-mail, and, well, any friend of Scott's is a friend of Rawkblog's. Cazzell also makes delicate, tender folk, though his falls more in line with the airy, porcelain beauty of late-period Elliott Smith or Slowreader. On "Burnside," his doubled vocals -- just out of sync enough to make your hair stand on end -- rise around a single finger-picked acoustic guitar, a cowboy song sung by ghosts.

Micol Cazzell - "Burnside": mp3

(Spinner's Yarn was released in 2010; stream it after the jump)

<a href="http://music.micolcazzell.com/album/spinners-yarn">Spinner's Yarn by Micol Cazzell</a>

(Photo via Micol Cazzell)