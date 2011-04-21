News + Links: Morrissey, Rufus Wainwright, Chad VanGaalen, The National



Photo by David Greenwald

Morrissey penning memoirs: He's got 660 pages so far. William, it was really nothing. [TwentyFourBit]

Rufus Wainwright releasing House of Rufus box set: All his studio albums, a number of live sets and a handful of DVDs for an impressive 19 discs total. Want One remains my favorite, but last year's All Days are Nights remains worth examining if you missed it. [Facebook]

Chad VanGaalen plays VBS.tv "Practice Space" session: Related: Chad VanGaalen is the best. [VBS]

The National drop video game soundtrack song: "Exile Vilify," a swooning piano-driven ballad as good or better than anything on High Violet, arrives thanks to Portal 2. You can stream it. [Stereogum]