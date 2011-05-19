Clap Your Hands Say Yeah announce 'Hysterical'

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah / Hysterical from CYHSY on Vimeo.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will release Hysterical, their would-be comeback album, on Sept. 20. I'm not sure sanding off the edges and sounding more like the Walkmen, as the group does in this album trailer, is the way to bounce back from the experimental, kinda-bad sophomore swan dive Some Loud Thunder, but it's nice to see the band together again -- even if it already feels like a Strokes-esque "don't call it a reunion tour." Thoughts? [More: 2011 album release calendar]