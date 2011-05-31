New Music: The Hood Internet - 'Kaputting It Up' (Destroyer x Raekwon)



Destroyer / photo by David Greenwald



The Hood Internet - Kaputting It Up (Raekwon x Destroyer) by hoodinternet

In a future album review, I will compare Curren$y's 2010 beats to the steely grooves of Dan Bejar's Kaputt. The Hood Internet have taken the parallel one step further, serving up a Destroyer beat alongside a full plate of verses from the chef himself. Go get some lemonade, this is some pretty hot shit.

Previously: Destroyer - Kaputt | Bootleg: Destroyer at CBC Radio Session, Vancouver, 4.10.06