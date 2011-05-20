Premiere: Gabe Hascall - 'Love It All'

When we last heard from ex-Slowreader singer Gabe Hascall, he was releasing the fine Just Dust EP. With "Love It All," he gives up his earlier work's crisp guitars in favor of bedroom synth-pop -- Casiotone, painfully alone, etc. But maybe it's not so bad: "I can't help it / I love it all," he sings. Download the new single exclusively right here, with a stream of the even sunnier b-side "When I Think" as well. The Love it All single is due on Tuesday -- get more info on Facebook.

Gabe Hascall - "Love It All": mp3

Gabe Hascall - When I Think by Burn and Shiver