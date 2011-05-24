Video: Frank Ocean - 'Acura Integurl'

Frank Ocean “Acura Integurl” from Team OnSMASH on Vimeo.

Frank Ocean is Odd Future's secret weapon, an R&B singer who remembers what the latter initial stands for. His Nostalgia, Ultra mixtape is full of almost-great moments only in need of a bit more flesh, as the short, sweet "Acura Integurl" (a non-album cut) showcases. In fairness, it's a mixtape (and a free one), more an announcement of Ocean's future wave-making than a definitive statement -- and after Tyler, the Creator's 70+ minute behemoth, it's nice to have a little brevity. And a little tenderness. (via Some Velvet Blog)