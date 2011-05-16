Videos: Meet Sally Seltmann's new band, Seeker Lover Keeper

Last year, Sally Seltmann announced she'd be working on a new project with fellow Australians Holly Throsby and Sarah Blasko. The trio, now dubbed Seeker Lover Keeper, has released three videos to introduce themselves -- one song by each songwriter, each sung by a bandmate. It works remarkably well, though it'd be nice to hear Seltmann's own take on the moving "Even Though I'm a Woman." The group's generosity goes one step further with the videos, featuring male actors offering somber lip-syncs instead of more predictable sun-drenched romps through a field with picnic baskets or whatever. Watch all three at SeekerLoverKeeper.com.

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