New Music: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. - 'Morning Thought'

A little late to the party on this one, but here's another jam from Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., whose new album, It's a Corporate World, is like their wonderful EP only more so. The band remains one of '10/'11 indie rock's brightest new lights -- a minute into "Morning Thought" and you can practically see the Flaming Lips and the Beta Band nodding approvingly from the studio next door. The album's due today on Quite Scientific.

Morning Thought by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.