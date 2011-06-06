New Music: Jens Lekman - 'Every Little Hair Knows Your Name,' 'Cowboy Boots'

Jens Lekman - Every Little Hair Knows Your Name (Live at Nettlefold Hall) from The Line Of Best Fit on Vimeo.

As we wait for Jens Lekman to put the finishing touches on his next album, here's a pair of live takes on potential tracklist incusions: hear "Every Little Hair Knows Your Name," above, which proves that Jens and I are doing the same work-out routine, and stream the absurdly great "Cowboy Boots" over on pal/comedienne Tig Notaro's Professor Blastoff podcast.