Jens Lekman releasing new EP, playing Hollywood Forever

Friend of Rawkblog Andrew Hall interviewed hero of Rawkblog Jens Lekman, his first sit-down in as long as I can remember. The details:

* The An Argument With Myself EP, due Sept. 20, will include the title track, "Waiting for Kirsten" and "New Directions," all live favorites, as well as two more songs.

* He'll play the Masonic Lodge at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 28.

* It sounds like he's re-recording his whole album, arghhhh! Read the full interview at Secretly Canadian.