Bootleg: Sufjan Stevens - 10.27.05 The Paradiso, Amsterdam
Photo © Denny Renshaw
Last month, I posted a solo Seven Swans-era Sufjan Stevens bootleg; here he is with a full band the very next year at the height of his powers. Trivia: the show was apparently with Animal Collective!
Download .zip (link removed) | mirror
1. The 50 States Song
2. The Tallest Man, the Broadest Shoulders
3. Prairie Fire + They Are Night Zombies...
4. Jacksonville
5. Casimir Pulaski Day
6. Chicago
7. The Predatory Wasp
8. A Good Man is Hard to Find
9. John Wayne Gacy Jr.
10. All the Trees of the Field
11. Seven Swans
12. The Man of Metropolis Steals Our Hearts
Previously: Bootleg: Sufjan Stevens, 3.10.04 Belgium + 11.19.03 Illinois
Find more concerts and unreleased recordings on the Rawkblog Bootlegs archive page.