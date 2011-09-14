Bootleg: Sufjan Stevens - 10.27.05 The Paradiso, Amsterdam



Photo © Denny Renshaw

Last month, I posted a solo Seven Swans-era Sufjan Stevens bootleg; here he is with a full band the very next year at the height of his powers. Trivia: the show was apparently with Animal Collective!

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

1. The 50 States Song

2. The Tallest Man, the Broadest Shoulders

3. Prairie Fire + They Are Night Zombies...

4. Jacksonville

5. Casimir Pulaski Day

6. Chicago

7. The Predatory Wasp

8. A Good Man is Hard to Find

9. John Wayne Gacy Jr.

10. All the Trees of the Field

11. Seven Swans

12. The Man of Metropolis Steals Our Hearts

Previously: Bootleg: Sufjan Stevens, 3.10.04 Belgium + 11.19.03 Illinois

Find more concerts and unreleased recordings on the Rawkblog Bootlegs archive page.